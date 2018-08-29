AUSTIN — Lines may get a bit shorter at Travis County tax offices soon.

Two of the remaining three satellite tax offices that closed in May during a fraud investigation will reopen this fall, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Seven people accused of under-valuing cars so drivers paid lower taxes were charged in the case. Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant put 21 employees on administrative leave and shut down all four of the Travis County satellite tax offices, which left only the main office open.

From L to R top row: Shell Kenneth Prieto-Reese, Cathy Lynn Wilson, Susie Alvarez Araujo. From L to R bottom row: Steven Hernandez, Hipolita Tiquet De Dios, Cecil Leary, Eulalilo Hernandez.

The Statesman said the office in southeast Austin located at 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway will open on Sept. 18 while the southwest Austin location at 8656 West Texas Highway 71 will open mid-October.

That means that the East Austin office will re-open last.

