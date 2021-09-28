Travis County officials investigating after 16-year-old found shot dead in apartment

Officials said the teen's injuries were not consistent with suicide.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found shot dead in an apartment.

Officials responded to the complex on the 14100 block of Thermal Drive on Sept. 27 around 3:12 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot. When they arrived, the teen was found inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Although Pflugerville Fire and EMS staff responded, the boy was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives stated that, based on evidence at the scene, his death was not consistent with suicide. The case is now being investigated as a homicide and officials are actively pursuing leads through physical evidence and interviews with people who knew the deceased.

Officials believe that this was an isolated incident and the parties involved likely knew each other. The sheriff's office said they are "confident" the public is not in danger at this time although a suspect has not been located.

TCSO asks anyone with information to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.