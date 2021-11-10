Travis County to host 'expunction expo' in January

The expo will be held over MLK Jr. weekend in 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have a criminal record in Travis County, you may be able to get a clean slate next year.

The county will hold an "expunction expo" on Jan. 15, 2022, during MLK weekend. Expunction is a legal process where arrests and charges can be removed from a person's criminal record, clearing their name.

Officials say having a criminal record can make someone feel stuck, preventing them from getting a job, a place to live or even social services.

“We have the opportunity with this event and the responsibility to ensure that members of our community who have never been convicted of a crime have access to good jobs, to financial assistance for school, and to housing,” said District Attorney José Garza. “I am grateful to all of our partners for their hard work to put on the 2022 Expunction Expo.”

Travis County officials previously hosted an Expunction Expo in February of 2020. During that event, county officials and community partners served 241 individuals and expunged 400 offenses.

“The pandemic has continued to magnify many inequities in our community,” said County Attorney Delia Garza. “So I’m grateful to join this coalition of Travis County and Pflugerville leaders to help those that qualify to expunge an arrest record, to start that process. Many people don’t realize that an arrest that does not result in a dismissal remains on their criminal record and many have no idea how to start the process of expunction or have the ability to hire an attorney to help them navigate that process.”

Travis County District Clerk Velva Price said the aim of the event was to make the justice system as easy as possible.

“I am glad Travis County Offices, various organizations and legal associations will come together again for the 2022 Expunction Expo in order to remove barriers by providing support so that individuals can live their lives to the fullest potential,” said Price.

According to Texas law, you may qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:

You were arrested but a charge was never filed or was not billed by the grand jury.

You have a criminal charge that was dismissed.

You successfully completed a diversion program, such as Pretrial Diversion or Drug Court.

You were acquitted on your charge by a judge or jury (usually by a finding of “Not Guilty”) or appellate court.

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the governor of Texas or president of the United States.

County officials have opened the online registration portal for members of the community to sign up for the expo. Community members have until Nov. 30, 2021 to sign up for the expo.