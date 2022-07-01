Travis County Emergency Services saves drowning teen during training

The incident took place at Lake Pflugerville on Wednesday.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Training drills for Travis County Emergency Services turned into a real emergency Wednesday afternoon when they saved a teenager from drowning at Lake Pflugerville.

Members of Emergency Services District No. 2 were participating in annual training on drowning-related EMS emergencies when they heard a group of people yelling for help. Firefighters, EMTs and paramedics from ESD 2 helped pull an unconscious teenager from the lake.

The teenager did not have a pulse, so ESD 2 began CPR. The responders managed to get a pulse, and an ambulance then took the teenager to a hospital.

A release said that while traveling via ambulance, "multiple additional EMS interventions took place." The release also said that upon reaching the hospital, the teenager was speaking normally with ESD 2 members.