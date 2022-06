The fire is located near the intersection of Toro Grande Boulevard and Whitestone Boulevard, the Cedar Park Fire Department said.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Multiple agencies are responding to a structure and grass fire in Cedar Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is located near the intersection of Toro Grande Boulevard and Whitestone Boulevard, the Cedar Park Fire Department said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said traffic is affected in the area.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.