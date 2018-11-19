AUSTIN — By now, you’ve probably seen the video of a block during a playoff game between Hutto and McCallum High Schools last week.

“My video is everywhere, like all over Instagram sites,” said McCallum senior Elijah Griffin.

Griffin was the player knocked to the ground.

"I was trying to make a tackle and I didn't see the receiver,” said Griffin.

But that widespread video fame took a turn.

“Everybody’s, you know, asking if I’m OK, people started following me and, you know, it was like a really good support thing, but then some people were telling me, like, people are saying you’re dead,” said Griffin.

At first, he thought it was a joke.

“I go through the comments and people are like, this isn’t funny, this guy’s dead,” said Griffin.

He continues to find sites who show the video of a Hutto player blocking him, but it's attached to the story of 17-year-old Jeremiah Williams, who died from a hit in a football game in Mississippi a few weeks ago.

The junior apparently fractured two vertebrae and was airlifted off the field. Now, Williams’ family is raising money for him through a GoFundMe page.

Griffin wants people to know that’s not him. He will be OK, after his broken rib heals.

