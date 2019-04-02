KYLE, Texas — Super Bowl commercials are sometimes the reason people watch. That was especially true for two young boys from Central Texas who were actually in one.

We introduced you to Gunnar Franchione and Owen Sirmons last December when they starred in a Microsoft commercial.

They've been friends since their first day of kindergarten. It's been four-and-a-half years since then.

The two bond most over video games.

Gunnar uses a traditional controller and Owen an adaptive one. Owen uses it because he was born with Escobar syndrome, a rare genetic disease. It's hard to use a normal controller for him and other kids who game.

Even though they use different controllers, the two friends don't see any difference.

"Through all of this they're the same kids ... they infuse happiness in others just the two of them together," said Rebecca Franchione, Gunnar's mom.

It's clear to see the two are inseparable. A true dynamic duo.

Their first commercial was a huge hit.

"Oh yeah, over the moon," said Owen's mom, Erica Sirmons.

But just a few weeks ago, Microsoft came back to Kyle to film a second commercial as part of a new ad for the adaptive controller that Owen uses.

The new commercial's extended version is already racking up millions of views on YouTube.

"This is a game changer – this is really like leveling the playing field and really removing the obstacle," said Erica Sirmons.

"It's really cool," said Gunnar.

Owen is just happy he can take something he loves, and help make others aware.

"I never thought that I would be able to give awareness of something great that would help people to game," said Owen.

On Super Bowl Sunday in Kyle, Owen and Gunnar watched the TV surrounded by friends and family, cheering as the commercial aired just after the fourth quarter.

"It's just like combining one of my favorite things – video games and then combining it with helping the world," said Owen.

