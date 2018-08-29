AUSTIN — The University of Texas Police Chief David Carter said there was a disconnect between students and police. He said those in the department noticed a lack of communication after some tragedies on campus.

The new district map and representative program allows for students to put a face to their police officer.

The campus is divided into eight districts -- six on campus and two off campus.

“Each of those districts has a point person, a police officer that’s responsible for that particular area to get information out and work with our students and work with our community,” said Chief Carter.

The chief said the program does not replace 911 calls. This gives students and staff a way to contact police if they think a problem could arise.

“We don’t want to see the police as responding to 911 calls,” said Chief Carter. “Really, a safe community is one where the police are out, getting in front of issues, working with the community.”

He said the website connects people to the district representatives with the rep’s picture and email.

“The entire police department is here for all of our students, faculty, staff and all of our visitors. But it’s important to have a face behind the district, somebody that you know and trust that you can go to,” said Chief Carter.

Officer Dustin Farahnak is the representative for district two.

He said even though the website officially launched on Wednesday, it’s already helped.

“Instead of, ‘Hey, I took your theft report, I never see you again.’ Now, it’s the same people I get to talk with who haven’t had any criminal episode pertaining to them. It’s just, ‘Hey, it’s Dustin, how are you doing,’” Officer Farahnak said.

He said the program also helps police get extra information on what’s going on around campus.

“Then, when something does come up, they feel more comfortable working with me,” Officer Farahnak said, hoping the program will help build student-police relationships. “It’s so much easier to do it that way.”

