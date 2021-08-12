Preliminary injunction granted for Texas against vaccine mandates for Medicaid, Medicare employees

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling it a "win for liberty."

AUSTIN, Texas — In their fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the state, the state's top political leaders have secured another win.

On Thursday, a preliminary injunction was secured for the State of Texas, halting the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine mandates on employees of Medicaid and Medicare providers and supplies.'

"This is a win for liberty," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans. These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas."

Also on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense reaffirming that the State of Texas would not impose the administration's vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard. In his letter, Abbott said Secretary Lloyd Austin threatened to cut off the flow of federal dollars for unvaccinated guardsmen late last month.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Paxton announced yet another lawsuit against the Biden administration over its implementation of a mask and vaccine mandate for staff and volunteers at the Head Start early childhood education program.

The news comes as tens of millions of workers across the U.S. remain in limbo as federal courts have put the mandates affecting private companies on hold. To learn more about if your workplace must follow mandates, click here.