AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday filed a petition against the City of San Antonio as his office continues their investigation into the exclusion of Chick-fil-A from the city's airport concession contract.

The Attorney General's Office is requesting all documents related to the San Antonio City Council decision to be released. The petition seeks to compel the City to deliver documents considered public under state law.

In March, the San Antonio City Council voted against the opening of a Chick-fil-A concession at the airport. Tax filings from 2017 had shown the food chain donated about $1.8 billion to three groups with anti-LGBTQ policies.

San Antonio Councilman Robert Treviño defended the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A.

"With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion," Treviño stated in a press release. "San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior."

Texas Senate and House recently passed the "Save Chick-fil-A" bill. It does not allow government entities from enforcing "adverse actions" against any individual or business based on their religious beliefs. The bill is waiting to be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

San Antonio received a letter of Attorney General Paxton's investigation in March. The City has not agreed to the Attorney General's request, claiming they are exempt from disclosing those documents.

“The City of San Antonio claims that it can hide documents because it anticipates being sued,” Attorney General Paxton said. “But we’ve simply opened an investigation using the Public Information Act. If a mere investigation is enough to excuse the City of San Antonio from its obligation to be transparent with the people of Texas, then the Public Information Act is a dead letter. The City’s extreme position only highlights its fear about allowing any sunshine on the religious bigotry that animated its decision.”

A copy of the petition can be viewed here.

