Kacey Musgraves joins campaign for proposition to support Texas state parks

Proposition 14 would authorize a $1 billion investment to create new state parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — A famous Texan known for her voice is lending it to a cause to preserve the state's parks.

Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves – a Golden, Texas, native – narrates a new video that urges Texans to vote to approve Proposition 14. The prop would authorize $1 billion to create new state parks and would make the "largest investment in nature in Texas history," according to the Texas Coalition for State Parks and Environment Texas, the groups behind the video.

"As a proud Texan who grew up surrounded by the beauty of our state, I'm proud to support Proposition 14,” Musgraves said in a statement. “It's our chance to give back to the places that shaped us, ensuring they remain vibrant and accessible for future generations. Let's all vote 'Yes' for Proposition 14 to protect and enhance our state park system."

“Kacey’s involvement in this campaign demonstrates how big a deal Prop 14 is - $1 billion to preserve wild places in Texas before they’re lost forever to development,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. “Prop 14 will leave a lasting legacy of natural beauty, outdoor adventure and cherished memories for generations to come.”

During the regular session of the 88th Texas Legislature, this legislation was passed. Now voters have to sign off on the measure in November.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.