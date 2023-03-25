AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old North Texas boy

Have you seen Noel? Officials say he was abducted in Everman, Texas.

The AMBER alert for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez – issued on Saturday, March 25 – said he was last seen in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman at midnight on Friday. Everman police told WFAA the child and his mother did reside in this area.

However, a release from Everman PD sent out Saturday morning said its department was notified by CPS stating the 6-year-old had not been seen by family since November 2022.

Everman police are looking for his mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, in connection with Noel's disappearance. They said she is driving a gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate number PLS 7091. The truck also has a Santa Muerte mural on the back window.

In the release sent out Saturday morning, Everman police said Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez "suffers numerous physical and developmental challenges and family members have expressed great concern for his safety." According to Everman PD, information was received that the child may be with his father in Mexico, but authorities determined that information was false.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh has since absconded and law enforcement has been unable to locate her, police said. Everman PD said Cindy Rodriguez-Singh may also be accompanied by her six other children (ages: 5-month-old twins, 7, 8, 9 and 11).

Noel's described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said Rodriguez-Singh is 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has tattoos on her chest along with brown hair and brown eyes.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

Anyone with information should contact the Everman Police Department at (817)293-2923 or call 911 immediately.