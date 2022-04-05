UT law professor says privacy rights could be impacted if abortion ruling is overturned

Experts say the landmark case Roe v. Wade was decided on the basis of privacy rights which has been the basis of many other cases in the roughly 50 years since.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, big news dropped regarding the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court could reverse the landmark ruling on abortion. It caused protests in Austin and throughout the country.

"It was a 10 on the Richter scale," said constitutional law professor Richard Albert.

Albert said if the decision is overturned, it could affect more than just abortion rights.

"It is just the first domino to fall in the battle against privacy rights in the United States. You have to be worried about marriage equality, you have to worried about how you choose to live your life, the bundle of privacy rights is at risk," said Albert.

Albert said other things, like the right to contraception, also could be on the table.

"All these privacy rights are being eviscerated because of this decision that tells there is no such thing, basically, as a privacy right," said Albert.

Albert added that nothing is set in stone and, right now, it is just a draft.

"They get revised, they get refined and maybe we are in the process of that right now as the justices are exchanging ideas and notes deliberating what the final draft will look like," he said.