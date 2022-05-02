x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Protests planned in Downtown Austin in wake of leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

The leaked draft opinion suggests the supreme court could reverse the landmark ruling on abortion.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday evening, Politico leaked a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggesting that the nation's highest court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision regarding a woman's rights to abortion.

Soon after, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked opinion. He also ordered an investigation into the leak, which he called an "egregious breach of trust."

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” he added.

Related Articles

On Tuesday, abortion rights organizations across the state are planning rallies at federal courthouses to protests the pending decision in another case, Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson.

In Austin, multiple rallies are planned, including one at 5 p.m. at Federal Court Plaza on 422 Guadalupe Street. That demonstration is spearheaded by the organization Progress Texas. Other organizations participating include:

  • Avow
  • Lilith Fund
  • Planned Parenthood Texas Votes
  • Planned Parenthood Greater Texas
  • Jane’s Due Process
  • Texas Freedom Network
  • ACLU of Texas

Women's March is also calling on people across the nation to head to local federal buildings, town halls and town squares at 5 p.m. to defend abortion rights.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Report explains why companies are expanding offices in Austin, despite remote workforces

Met Gala 2022: Texas-born stars, Austin residents attend fashion's big night out

A look at planned downtown development in Central Texas cities