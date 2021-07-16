Abbott to host Florida's Gov. DeSantis for border security briefing in Texas

The Florida governor recently sent law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts.

DEL RIO, Texas — On Saturday, Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to Del Rio, Texas, for a border security briefing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The governors will be joined by both state and local officials, as well as law enforcement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez are slated to attend.

The briefing comes after Gov. Abbott declared that Texas will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which requested immediate assistance to mitigate what the governor is calling a surge in illegal migrants at the Texas-Mexico border. In response, Gov. DeSantis sent Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Del Rio International Airport.

Former President Donald Trump recently joined Gov. Abbott in the Rio Grande Valley for a tour of the unfinished border wall on June 30.