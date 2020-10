Fire crews are on the scene of the blaze at West Rio Grande and Maple streets.

TAYLOR, Texas — At least one person has been injured as firefighters battle a house fire in Taylor on Saturday evening.

City police are conducting traffic in the area.

A viewer photo taken from U.S. 79 and sent to KVUE showed a large plume of smoke coming from the fire.

No other information is available at this time.