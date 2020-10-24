Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 851,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 31,411 cases have been reported and at least 448 people have died. At least 30,113 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 6,287 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 86 people have died. At least 5,691 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 9,335 cases have been reported in the county and at least 150 people have died. At least 8,993 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
8 a.m. – The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the weekly average of hospitalizations is up 19% from last week, putting a strain on hospitals in the state's largest cities. New data also shows how heavily the virus is affecting the Hispanic community: 56% of deadly cases affected Hispanic residents.
