Man in custody after allegedly breaking into neighbor's home

Officers say the suspect fled to his own apartment and refused to come out. They believe he was armed.

AUSTIN, Texas — A SWAT situation in Central Austin is now over.

It started just after 2 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex on Keith Lane near Red River Street.

Police say a man broke into a woman's home at that complex. She called 911 then escaped.

Officers say the suspect then fled to his own apartment and refused to come out. They believe he was armed.

Neighbors were evacuated and a shelter-in-place went into effect.

SWAT officials were able to enter, and the situation ended peacefully just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.