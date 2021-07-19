SWAT called out to barricaded person near Travis Heights neighborhood

The Austin Police Department said there is a barricaded person at the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in Central Austin near the Travis Heights neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers originally responded to the area due to reports of gunshots. The 911 call came in at around 9:08 a.m.

The APD said there is police activity near the 1200 block of Algarita Avenue, which is located off of Interstate 35 near Oltorf Street.

SWAT has been called to the area due to a barricaded person.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Check back on this story for updates.