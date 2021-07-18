AISD unveils historical marker for Austin's only Black public high school

The modernized Eastside Early College High School is being built on the site of the original L.C. Anderson High School.

AUSTIN, Texas — At a ceremony on Saturday morning, Austin ISD unveiled a new historical marker commemorating the last location of Austin’s only Black public high school.

The event, themed “L.C. Anderson ‘Yellow Jacket’ Heritage…Always Remembered, Always Treasured,” included remarks from Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, District 1 trustee LaTisha Anderson and members of the L.C. Anderson Alumni Association.

The modernized Eastside Early College High School is being built on the site of the original L.C. Anderson.

Austin ISD said the new school will commemorate L.C. Anderson by featuring recreations of the original structure of the school and dedicated space and gallery.

This year commemorates 50 years since the original L.C. Anderson building was closed as a high school.

To watch the full unveiling ceremony, visit Austin ISD’s Facebook page.

L.C. Anderson High School Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony L.C. Anderson “Yellow Jacket” Heritage...Always Remembered, Always Treasured Please join the L.C. Anderson Alumni and community in celebrating the unveiling of the historical marker commemorating the last location of Austin’s only Black Public High School. In addition, this year commemorates 50 years since the Original L.C. Anderson Building was closed as a high school. Posted by Austin ISD on Saturday, July 17, 2021