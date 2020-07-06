YMCA of Austin opens 500 new Summer Day Camp spots to help urgent need for child care

Starting Monday, June 15, sessions will begin at 16 locations throughout Travis and Hays counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — YMCA of Austin announced it is working with area school districts to add new Summer Day Camp sites and open more than 500 new spots to help with an urgent need for child care during the summer.

Starting Monday, June 15, sessions will begin at 16 locations throughout Travis and Hays counties. The sessions will run through August 7. The camps are open to children ages 4 to 12 on weekdays from 7:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sessions cost $195 a week.

“After providing child care for essential workers over the past 10 weeks, we’ve learned how to keep kids safe while enabling them to stay active, have fun, interact and grow,” said Dr. Joan Altobelli, vice president of Licensed Child Care Services for the YMCA of Austin. “But this is more than child care. Kids learn how to put values into action and create experiences that will last a lifetime.”

YMCA of Austin has taken the following safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Staggered drop-off and pick-up times for children will occur outside the Y facilities.

Health questions are asked of parents and children prior to arrival.

Children’s temperatures will be taken by Y staff outside the facility at drop-off

Small ratios are maintained per State guidelines and CDC recommendations. (Currently ratios are a 10 person limit.)

Adherence to social distancing requirement of six feet.

Children showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup.

Facilities will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs.

Staff members wear gloves and mask.

A mask is required inside for school-age children seven and up; adjustments may be made according to local officials' recommendations.

More information about locations and the camps can be found on the YMCA of Austin's website.