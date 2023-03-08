Crews contain brush fire along Southwest Parkway Saturday morning

The fire near the intersection with William Cannon Drive began as multiple small fires that merged into one.

AUSTIN, Texas — A brush fire along Southwest Parkway in southwest Austin on Saturday morning has been contained.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the 6800 block, near the intersection with William Cannon Drive, began as multiple small fires that merged into one. It was under control by around 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but AFD said fires along the road are typically caused by a trailer dragging a safety chain.

The combination of heat and lack of rain continues to increase our fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the KVUE area through 9 p.m. Saturday as critical fire danger continues.

Residents should avoid any outdoor burning, or anything that could result in a spark.

Brush fire 6800 blk Southwest Parkway. Multiple small fires along side of roadway merged into one. Fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/pzCNuxXptK — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 5, 2023