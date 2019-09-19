AUSTIN, Texas — Some left everything behind to make a quick escape after a South Austin construction site caught fire.

“It sounded like fireworks were going off,” said Justin Abreu, who had to evacuate his apartment.

The vacant, condo complex under construction went up in flames early Thursday morning near Banister Lane and Highway 290. The fire quickly spread to neighboring apartments.

People living in those units ran for safety.

“I looked out the window looking south and just saw an inferno," said Abreu. "I just jumped off my back porch off the balcony into the dark and landed on some rocks.”

Monica Blaine lives next door to the construction site. She quickly grabbed what she could and ran out the door.

“Embers like huge embers were falling down in the parking lot,” said Monica Blaine. "It was like doomsday and we looked up and it was just this huge thing of smoke and I felt the heat and just had to drive away. I felt like I had seconds. I grabbed the dog and my cell phone and put these clothes on and got out."

Another nearby resident told KVUE she only had about five minutes to get out the door.

“I had maybe five minutes or so to grab my things before it started spreading and catching on to some trees,” said Matt Michaelree.

Other people we spoke with weren't so fortunate.

“I have a pet,” said Cullen Taylor, who evacuated his apartment. “She's stuck in my apartment. I hope that she's okay.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is left thinking about those nearby who might have been sleeping.

“I wish I had more time to knock on neighbors' doors,” said Taylor.

With a massive fire like this, many are worried about what they will come back to when the smoke clears.

