AUSTIN, Texas — A massive fire at a South Austin condominium under construction has spread to occupied apartments surrounding it Thursday morning, officials said. Neighbors have been evacuated. Crews are working to put it out.

The fire is happening on Banister Lane near US 290 and South First Street, according to the Austin Fire Department. It started just after 4 a.m. Banister Lane is currently shut down as crews work to distinguish the fire.

Austin fire officials said the fire started at the three-story condominium under construction but spread to occupied apartments surrounding it. Several cars have also been damaged due to the fire, according to AFD.

Neighbors who evacuated nearby said flames and debris rained on their apartments as they tried to find a safe place outdoors.

KVUE's Tori Larned is at the scene of the fire.

Officials said the building that was under construction had its framework up before it caught fire.

More than 1,000 people in that area were without power because power lines caught on fire, according to officials.

Crews said they're working to notify apartment management at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

