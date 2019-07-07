AUSTIN, Texas — Four people were injured, one critically, after a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The crash happened at East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate Highway 35 just after midnight. One person was trapped following the wreck.

A woman was taken to South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. A man who suffered serious injuries in the crash was also taken to South Austin Medical Center.

Two other women had non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details on the crash at this time.

