AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are in the hospital, one critically injured, after a shooting on Sixth Street near San Jacinto.

The shooting happened at the Terminal 6 Bar around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

One man has critical injuries, and a woman has serious injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

At this time, police are not releasing further information surrounding the shooting, but they told KVUE the victims are expected to be OK.

Last August there was a deadly shooting outside the same bar.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tempe police union claims officers were asked to leave Starbucks because customer felt uncomfortable

Harris County deputy dies after suffering medical crisis while responding to stabbing, sheriff says

Alamo Drafthouse moviegoers can help donate to immigrant legal services throughout July