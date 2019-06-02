GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is searching for Charles McClain Devaul who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Officials described Devaul as an 83-year-old white man who is is roughly 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He weighs 192 pounds and has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light green golf shirt and blue pants.

DPS

Devaul was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 110 Sandpiper Cove in Georgetown driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate DVV 6608.

His credit card was last used at a Corner Store off Highway 81 in Saginaw, Texas, at 10 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.

DPS

Officials believe Devaul's disappearances poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Devaul, contact Georgetown police at 512-930-3510.