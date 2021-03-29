'Screwed up' | Truck spills hardware on 183 in Cedar Park

Officials said the roadway could be blocked for a few hours Monday morning.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park officials are working to clean up the highway after a truck carrying a load of screws spilled the hardware on U.S. 183.

Crews were on scene around 9 a.m. clearing the scene near Scottsdale Drive.

"This situation is really 'screwed up' — but all jokes aside, please avoid the area as crews cleanup all these screws! Roadway could be blocked for a few hours," the Cedar Park Police Department said.

By 10:30 a.m., Cedar Park police said the screws had been cleared and the highway was reopened.