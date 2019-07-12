ROUND ROCK, Texas — Prior to the Round Rock's Christmas Family Night event, police have closed off its downtown area to investigate a mailbox located on East Main Street that was alerted by Round Rock Police Department K9 units.

City officials said at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, multiple RRPD K9 units alerted on a mailbox located on East Main Street between Lampasas and Sheppard streets. As a precaution, police worked to clear the area where vendors for Christmas Family Night were staged and called Austin Police Department’s bomb squad to assist in sweeping the area, city officials said in a press release. Police closed East Main Street between Mays Street and Sheppard Street while investigating the K9 alerts.

RRPD said the evacuation should not impact the Christmas Family Night event.

Christmas Family Night events at the main stage located west of Mays Street, including live music and appearances by Santa and Mayor Craig Morgan, are continuing as scheduled, according to the City.

Christmas Family Night was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

