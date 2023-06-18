'This is not fair' | Round Rock couple stuck in hot apartment, hoping for resolution from complex

Angela Horner said she and her husband have gone nearly a week without a functioning A/C unit and have not been given a timeline on when it will be fixed.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — At their apartment at Regency at Dell Ranch in Round Rock, Angela Horner and her husband, Horner, have windows covered with curtains, fans on, and a portable cooling unit in their bedroom.

That's because they said they don't have a functioning air conditioner.

Monday is when the issue started, and that's when they reached out to the leasing office about getting it fixed. According to Horner, the repair was out of maintenance's hands and the complex would be contacting an outside contractor.

A portable unit was given to them in the meantime, but they said it doesn't suffice.

"I've been crying, praying and crying, but there's nothing we can do; we're at their mercy right now," said Horner.

It's more than the discomfort of the heat for the couple. Horner said her husband has Stage 4 cancer in his bones, pelvis and spine.

"My husband is sick," said Horner. "He retired to sit down and enjoy his life. You can't do that in a heated apartment."

Horner mentioned that on a day meant for celebration, with it being Father's Day and her birthday, she and her husband are solely focused on keeping cool.

KVUE went to the leasing office on Sunday and was told by a woman who worked there that the complex had no comment.

The property manager, Dawson Stone, did reach out by phone soon after. He reiterated that he did not have authority to release an official statement on the matter, but would pass along KVUE's message to a higher-up for a response.

The complex is run by Cushman & Wakefield. KVUE emailed the property with concerns addressed by the Horner and her husband. As of Sunday, we have not heard back.

