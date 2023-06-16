Austin air conditioning company gives advice to homeowners on A/C maintenance during summer months

Stan's Heating, Air & Plumbing say the company can average nearly 300 calls on a weekday, and nearly 800 on a weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The constant use of air conditioning during these brutal summer months is vital, but unfortunately, times like these are when A/C units break down the most, according to Vice President of Stan's Heating, Air & Cooling, Roland Arrisola.

The Austin company has been around since 1954 offers its services across the city of Austin.

Arrisola explained that when summer rolls in, staff is making sure they have the equipment to repair and install units when the call comes in.

According to Arrisola, the company averages 200 to 300 calls on a weekday, and around 500 to 800 on a weekend.

On Friday, Arrisola brought KVUE into one of the warehouses where dozens of A/C units were being loaded in, and ready to be delivered.

"You have to be prepared for this and we invested a lot to make sure that when a customer calls us -- that their system is down -- that we can get to them right away," said Arrisola.

Not maintaining a system is what will hurt the unit and cause it to break down, according to Arrisola, who advised to replace the filter when it is needed.

"The system is kind of like the body. If it's not breathing correctly, it's not going to work right," said Arrisola.

Other pieces of advice for homeowners is to be mindful about cranking down the temperature, and for anyone who has an attic, to make sure it has insulation.

"If folks don't pay attention that, a lot of times that -- if you don't have enough insulation, all that heat that's in that attic is actually coming into the home," said Arrisola.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter