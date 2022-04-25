Problem with Georgetown water treatment plant prompts warning from the city

A reported fire at a transformer caused the plant's pump station and intake pump to go offline.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown residents are being urged to immediately cut back on water use as officials work to resolve an issue with the city's main water treatment plant near D.B. Wood Road.

In a warning sent out by the city late Monday, officials asked residents to not run their dishwashers, showers or washing machines. Irrigation systems should also be turned off, the advisory said while adding that conservation is critical boil water notices. Just before 10 p.m. officials revealed that a fire at a transformer caused both the pump station and intake pump to go down.

Authorities are working to get a large generator while simultaneously working to get a supply of safe drinking water in the event of a significant emergency. Officials say water customers should continue limiting their water use through Tuesday morning.

Officials said the water is still safe to drink and that any updates will be made across the city's social media platforms.