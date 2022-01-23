What we know about Corporal Charles Galloway, who was killed early Sunday

Cpl. Galloway had been with Precinct 5 for more than 12 years.

HOUSTON — We’re learning more about the deputy constable who lost his life during a traffic stop in southwest Houston just after midnight Sunday.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-and-half-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5, assigned to the Harris County toll road division. He was working nights so that he could train deputies.

According to Constable Ted Heap, Galloway was a mentor to young law enforcement officers, teaching them how to be safe and efficient on the job.

“He was very much loved by the women and men he served with,” said Heap.

Galloway is survived by his daughter, sister and all of the law enforcement officers who were trained and mentored by him.

HPD and @HCpct5 provide an escort for the fallen deputy constable to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences https://t.co/HH711SONmU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022

Heap says Corporal Galloway decided to go on a night shift so that he could be a field training officer.