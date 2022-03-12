Popular Austin rock band's trailer stolen from home day after Thanksgiving

Surveillance video shows a red truck driving up, stopping directly next to the trailer, unhitching it from the band's van and driving away with the equipment.

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular rock band based out of Austin is asking for the community's help.

The members of Crobot said their trailer full of equipment was stolen from a band member's home in northeast Austin.

"We're a modern hard rock band," said Crobot guitarist Chris Bishop. "Started basing the band out of Austin. It's a central area to start and stop tours."

In between those stops, equipment, merchandise and other props need to be stored. However, the day after Thanksgiving everything they need to make their shows happen was stolen.

"It was raining really hard that day. And I left early for work and for whatever reason didn't see that the trailer was already gone. But I noticed it when I came back," said Bishop.

Neighbors nearby caught the entire incident on video.

The video shows someone driving up in a red truck, stopping directly next to the trailer.

If anyone in Austin,TX and surrounding areas recognizes this red pick up truck or spots our trailer or a giant alien egg, please contact us asap. Description of the trailer is below- 2019 Car Mate 7x14 Trailer White Double axle PA license plate XLT9262 Posted by Crobot on Monday, November 28, 2022

"He captured the truck coming up and parking beside it. And obviously, they cut the lock and I think put it on some sort of a dolly to push it over and put it on their truck," said Bishop.

Another neighbor down the road also captured a video. It showed the truck had what appears to be a yellow tote in the bed, something Bishop hopes can help track it down.

"For the next three days, all I did was drive around Austin looking for this. I mean, needle in a haystack, but what else are you going to do," he said.

For the band, this is their livelihood, saying shows and tours are what keep them going both financially and as a way to meet their fans.

"For a mid-level working band, like that's where the money is, you know, selling merch and building, touring, which we've done over ten years now," said Bishop.

He said both fans and fellow bands have been a huge help during this time.

“And how many bands and friends have reached out to help with gear and just saying, 'You can have our stuff, here's old gear,'" he said.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the band. It has almost reached its $30,000 goal.

As far as holiday shows, the band said it will be taking some time off and getting back to it in the new year.