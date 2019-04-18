TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: A truck driver was cited with running a red light before striking a vehicle and killing one.)

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash Thursday morning.

At 9:13 a.m., police reported they were on scene at the 4800 block of South FM 937 Road.

The southbound lanes of FM 973 were shut down after the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

RELATED:

Man dies in crash on US 290 in Austin, closing all eastbound lanes

Round Rock police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

School bus with 25 students on board crashes in Pflugerville