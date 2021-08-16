Capital Metro expanding service in northeast Austin and Leander for 'Pickup' app

Expanding Pickup service zones is a key element of CapMetro's Project Connect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, Aug. 16, Capital Metro is expanding "Pickup" service zones to meet customer demand. The expansion includes the northeast Austin and Leander service areas.

"Pickup" works like Uber or Lyft, but only costs $1.25, the cost of a bus ride. You can use the app or call 512-369-6200 to ask for a ride anywhere within the service area. CapMetro officials say the service will pick you up within 15 minutes.

In the northeast Austin area, the service is being expanded to include the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 183, Harris Elementary School and two Foundation Communities apartments, The Jordan at Mueller and Leisure Time Village. In the northeast zone, service is available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The zone for Leander is expanding to include the Hills at Leander Senior Apartments and The Southbrook apartments. Service in the Leander zone is available on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Starting Aug. 21, Pickup service will be available in both zones on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In June, KVUE reported that CapMetro launched a new zone for the Pickup service in the Dessau neighborhood. It marked Project Connect's first milestone.

Project Connect is a massive public transit plan that was passed by voters in the November 2020 election.