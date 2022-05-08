Caldwell County authorities searching for man considered 'armed and dangerous'

Officials responded to a call about an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a man allegedly connected to a shooting incident in Dale.

According to an advisory, deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault with a firearm just before 4 a.m. on Sunday on the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. His condition was described as life-threatening at that time. Authorities say they managed to get him out of the property and into medical care.

That’s when deputies learned other people were on the property who left before law enforcement arrived, and that’s also when they were told suspect Pedro Gallegos, 46, was still inside the residence.

Officials say Gallegos was reportedly an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

A SWAT team with Hays County was called to assist with the execution of a search warrant for Gallegos but he was not found at the property.

Authorities consider Gallegos to be “armed and dangerous” and residents are urged to call 911 if he is seen.