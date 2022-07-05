Leander residents likely to choose to continue CapMetro services

Voters had the opportunity to vote for or against Proposition A, which asked whether the City should cut ties with the public transit agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEANDER, Texas — Leander residents are voicing their thoughts about public transit in the city. The latest count shows the majority of voters have decided that Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) services should continue.

In May 2021, the Leander City Council approved putting the issue of whether the City should cut ties with CapMetro on the local ballot. At that time, the council still needed to call an election.

In January 2022, the council was set to review draft ballot language that would ask voters if the City should end the partnership. The continued discussion came after a December 2021 study conducted by a contractor highlighted low ridership numbers and limitations to the current service offered by CapMetro. Later in January, the council members voted to hold a special election in May 2022 to place the matter in the voters' hands.

For Proposition A on their May 7 ballots, Leander voters were asked, “Shall the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority be continued in the City of Leander?” They had the option to vote “yes” or “no” and, according to the latest election results, the majority of voters have voted yes.

Prior to the election, the City of Leander paid CapMetro for bus and rail services with 1% of the sales tax revenue collected by the city. Leander has paid 1 cent out of the 2 cents collected in local sales tax since 1985, when the City joined CapMetro.

If the majority of voters vote “yes” on Proposition A during the May 7 election, existing CapMetro services will continue and CapMetro will continue to be funded in part by a 1% sales tax in the city.

To learn more about Leander’s partnership with CapMetro and Proposition A, click here.

KVUE is tracking election results across Austin and Central Texas. See election results in real-time for the May 7 special election.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube