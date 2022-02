PEC was monitoring four outages affecting the Georgetown area on Monday night.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Pedernales Electric Co-op restored power to around 2,600 customers on Monday night.

According to its online outage map, around 8 p.m., there were a total of four outages affecting 2,605 meters. Despite the outage, around 99.3% of PEC's customers still had power at this time period.

The affected area was in Georgetown, with several crews assigned to the outage.

Power was restored by around 8:30 p.m., according to the outage map.

OUTAGE ALERT: There is a service interruption in Georgetown. Crews are on-site. Visit https://t.co/vAXQ06tIXL for updates. pic.twitter.com/olyPh9frGI — PEC (@PedernalesCoop) February 1, 2022