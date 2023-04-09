Pace Bend's Tournament Point boat ramp closes due to low lake levels

It means all boat ramps at Travis County parks on Lake Travis are now closed.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Tournament Point boat ramp at Pace Bend Park is closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7:15 p.m. due to the low water level at Lake Travis, Travis County Parks said. Boat launching and retrieving will not be allowed at the location.

Ramps can be used in other areas along the Colorado River.

The Tournament Point boat ramp was the last boat ramp in the water and usable at a Travis County park on Lake Travis after the boat ramp at Mansfield Dam Park closed on June 30.

Currently, Lake Travis water levels sit at around 39%. While rainfall was around average this spring, the lake is still low due to drought conditions from last year. It would take nearly 2 billion gallons of water to fill it, according to the Central Water Coalition.

Officials say rainfall rarely fills up the lake, and when the drought has dried up the moisture content in the ground, most rain will simply be absorbed, making it unable to runoff.

Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) officials told KVUE this May they are monitoring the inflow into the Highland Lakes and are ready to respond if floodgate operations are needed. Thus far, none have been opened.

Low levels have caused serious issues for some boaters, who are hitting rocks and damaging their boats.

With fewer boat ramps open, boaters are waiting longer to launch their boats when the lake is crowded. This means longer waits over holiday weekends.