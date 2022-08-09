'One pill can kill' | Boerne ISD urges parents to stay alert after fentanyl overdoses

This comes after four students died recently in Hays CISD in Central Texas from fentanyl overdoses.

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD warned parents about the dangers of counterfeit and illegal drugs, including fentanyl, in the community at a discussion event Wednesday.

The panel featured experts in the field, including Boerne ISD Chief of Safety and Security Rick Goodrich, a retired Supervisory Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency, as well as Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Nicole Bishop, City of Boerne Police Chief Steve Perez, and more.

"I want to remind everyone of the looming threat of synthetic drugs," said Tracy Mendez, deputy special agent with the DEA, in a virtual message to the district.

Boerne police said the urgency of issue prompted them to make a major change with the police officers.

"This is gaining in popularity. We have had to now add Narcan to our arsenal," City of Boerne Police Chief Steve Perez said. "So all of our officers now carry Narcan."

Narcan is a substance used to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.