One person in critical condition following auto-pedestrian crash in east Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being involved in an auto-pedestrian crash.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the collision shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard in east Austin.
The adult male victim was taken to Dell Seaton Medical Center, officials say.
ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect delays.
No other information was immediately available.
