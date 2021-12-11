One person in critical condition following auto-pedestrian crash in east Austin

ATCEMS responded to the scene at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being involved in an auto-pedestrian crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the collision shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard in east Austin.

The adult male victim was taken to Dell Seaton Medical Center, officials say.

ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

FINAL Oak Springs/Airport: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 1 adult trauma alert from a vehicle vs pedestrian collision with critical life-threatening injuries. Expect #ATXTraffic delays. #ATCEMS no longer on scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 11, 2021