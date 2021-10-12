Austin mom in tough spot following Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law

"My original intentions were to have these pills for me as backup," said Angela Vega. "Or depending on if there was, there was someone in need."

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about Texas' abortion law. On Friday, Dec. 10, they said the law will remain in place, but Texas abortion clinics can sue.

One Austin mother, Angela Vega, doesn't agree with the Supreme Court's decision.

"Cowardly," she said. "That's probably the best word I can use to describe it. It's extremely disappointing."

Pro-life groups, like Texas Right to Life, said the Supreme Court made the right move.

"At the end of the day, what's happening is that a unique individual human being is being killed, whether that's through that surgery or through the drugs," said Rebecca Parma, Texas Right to Life senior legislative associate.

When KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with Vega about two months ago, she decided Senate Bill 8 would not stop her from having an abortion if she ever decided to have one.

So, she did her research and discovered abortion pills.

"My original intentions were to have these pills for me as backup," said Vega. "Or depending on if there was, there was someone in need."

But now that the Supreme Court has weighed in, she's scared.

"I have to be aware of what's right for me and my family," she added. "But at the same time, I'm not going to remain silent. And so I will continue to do whatever work that I can that is within the law."