One person dead, another injured in aggravated assault in Buda, officials say

BUDA, Texas — One person died and another was injured in an aggravated assault Saturday night in Buda, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a person down/injured on Quarter Avenue in Buda at approximately 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman bleeding from a wound to the abdomen.

Deputies then found a deceased man at the scene, who officials said died from unidentified wounds.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing surgery.

The sheriff's office did not release any other information regarding the incident and said that an investigation is ongoing at this time.

