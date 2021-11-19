'Deep in the heart of Texas again' | Mick Jagger tours Austin ahead of Saturday concert

The legendary singer was out and about in Central Texas ahead of The Rolling Stones' show at COTA.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Rolling Stones are set to play at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday night, and living legend Mick Jagger took some time to enjoy the city ahead of the show.

"Deep in the heart of Texas again," Jagger said via an Instagram post Friday evening. "See y'all at the Circuit of the Americans Saturday night!"

The Instagram post included several different photos of him around the city, even enjoying some good Central Texas tacos at a local food truck.

Jagger's stops also included Broken Spoke where he played a game of pool, and a boat ride on Lady Bird Lake.

Jagger is known to spend time touring popular sites in cities The Rolling Stones are playing in. He spent some time out in Dallas when the band played at the Cotton Bowl earlier this month.

During the band's stop in North Texas, the legendary singer also stopped at the African-American Museum of Dallas, which just happened to be closed on the day he stopped by. However, staff made an exception for the musician (It's Mick Jagger, who wouldn't make an exception?) and took him on a tour of the museum.

The Rolling Stones are set to perform at the Circuit of the Americas Saturday night starting at 7:30 p.m. as part of their "No Filter" tour.

The British rock band was supposed to perform in Austin last year, but that show was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the band performed in Austin was in 2006. Tickets for the show are still available.