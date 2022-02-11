Former Nutty Brown venue owner announces opening date for new amphitheater in Round Rock

The Round Rock Amphitheater will open this spring at the former McNeil Park.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Nutty Brown Amphitheatre in Austin officially closed last November, but the group behind the venue is almost ready to open a new location north of the city.

The Round Rock Amphitheater, located at the former McNeil Park, is set to open on April 2, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. The opening comes four years after Mike Farr, the former owner of Nutty Brown, bought 18 acres from the City of Round Rock.

It will be located at 3701 N. I-35, south of the IKEA.

According to the ABJ, the initial concert will be headlined by Cody Jinks, followed by a concert featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube an E-40.

The Nutty Brown Amphitheatre closed in late November 2021 after more than 20 years of live music. The venue sat on a 20-acre piece of land owned by H-E-B at the corner of US 290 and Nutty Brown Road. Farr previously said H-E-B plans to open a store on the spot where the venue sat.

Read the full report from the ABJ here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube