Austin Water releases actual cause of February boil water notice

Three employees have been placed on leave and Austin Water's director has resigned as the investigation continues.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros announced he was resigning from his role. But he also released a public memo with several answers to common questions regarding the most recent boil water notice.

“I share everyone's frustration and am deeply disappointed that this event occurred. Knowing how it has affected this community and our organization weighs heavily on me,” said Meszaros.

The memo, which is available here, includes details about the operational events that led up to the notice, which was first issued on Feb. 5, communication efforts to inform the public, as well as corrective actions that are already underway.

Austin Water explained that the internal operational issue that sparked the notice "increased the addition of processed solids, mostly comprised of lime, during the treatment process. This is what resulted in turbidity that exceeded regulatory requirements."

On Feb. 6, Austin Water said crews at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant were working to bring a basin online, which is when the issue sparked.

"As part of the typical treatment process, a mixture of water and calcium carbonate is added to the basin to 'seed' the basin," the memo states. "This higher turbidity mixture is needed to get the lime softening process started. The 'seeding' – adding the high turbidity mixture – should have stopped after a couple of hours. Instead, it continued for most of the night. This resulted in high turbidity water that contained higher than normal levels of calcium oxide moving into the water filters – the next step in the process."

Austin Water said that, at first, the filters were able to remove the particles and produce water that met regulatory standards. However, finished water that enters the distribution system eventually began exceeding standards on Saturday around 8 a.m. Austin Water then began ramping up production at the other two treatment plants to keep water flowing to customers. Austin Water eventually decided to alert the public about the notice at 7:30 p.m.

Officials added that no evidence of contaminants was found in Austin's water supply during this event.

"The boil water notice was required because turbidity levels at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant exceeded regulatory requirements," the memo states.

"Although our water disinfection parameters were strong and remained within regulatory levels, we issued a boil water notice in alignment with state and federal regulations, because the risk of contaminants is raised when there are suspended particles, or high levels of turbidity, in the water."

While Austin Water has not reported any instances of someone falling ill during the notice, turbidity can indicate the presence of bacteria that can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

"These symptoms can be particularly severe in people who are not as resistant to infections as most of the population," the memo states. "If someone does experience severe symptoms, they should consult with their doctor to determine what actions should be taken."

Austin Water has also placed three employees on administrative leave as an investigation continues into how the incident occurred and who was responsible.

"Administrative leave does not change the employee’s employment status but removes the employee from the workplace while the investigation is underway," the memo states. "The employees will not perform plant operation duties until the investigation has been completed and management has assessed any applicable discipline in accordance with the Municipal Civil Services Rules."

Austin Water added that there are currently no plans to adjust bills to account for the boil water vent, stating that "flushing impacts would have been minimal."

Additional information will be provided at the following upcoming meetings:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m.: Special called meeting of the Austin City Council

Special called meeting of the Austin City Council Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.: Regular meeting of the Water and Wastewater Commission

Regular meeting of the Water and Wastewater Commission Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 p.m.: Austin Water Oversight Committee meeting

