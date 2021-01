The outage covers areas in northwest Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are working to fix a power outage in northwest Austin that’s affecting more than 600 customers.

The outage covers a large area southwest of U.S. 183 and east of Spicewood Springs Road.

Austin Energy said it is aware of the outage, which is estimated to be restored by 4 p.m.

According to Austin Energy, the outage started at 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews are working to restore power.