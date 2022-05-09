Police searching for driver who caused crash on North MoPac while driving recklessly

Video of the incident was captured from an officer’s dash camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who caused a crash on North MoPac in March that severely injured another driver.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, officers responded to a crash in the 8800 block of N. MoPac, near the U.S. Highway 183 entrance ramp.

Police said the driver of a 2016-2020 white Lexus IS 300 drove recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers. As the driver of the Lexus approached the 183 entrance ramp, he placed his hand through the sunroof to flip off the driver of a white Dodge pickup he apparently targeted randomly.

The driver of the Lexus suddenly traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge, nearly causing it to flip over concrete barriers, police said.

The female driver of the pickup sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Video of the incident was captured from an officer’s dash camera.

Anyone with any information about the incident, such as the car’s license plate or suspect identity, is asked to call APD at 512-974-6664 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.