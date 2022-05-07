x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Del Valle ISD approves teacher and staff pay raises

The raises, approved during a board meeting, include one-time stipends. Together they move the district’s starting teacher salary to $55,000 per year.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Trustees with the Del Valle Independent School District have approved an average 7%t salary increase for educators and staff.

During Saturday’s special board meeting, the trustees voted for the raise which moves the district’s starting teacher salary to $55,000 annually. Staff members included as part of the raise are nurses, librarians and paraprofessionals.

According to the district, the minimum hourly rate for paraprofessionals is $15.25 per hour and the minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $21.15 per hour. The average 7% salary increase for non-administrator staff includes a one-time retention stipend of $1,000. Campus and district administrators will also receive a 4% salary increase. 

“I wanted to prioritize a significant salary increase for our teachers, as we all understand they are at the core of our work preparing students for the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle. The raises are part of a balanced budget proposal presented to the board of trustees.

Related Articles

“This raise sets Del Valle apart with one of the largest increases in the region. I personally want the best staff to come and stay for our students, this increase will help accomplish that.” 

The raise comes as Texas faces statewide problems with teacher retention across school districts.

RELATED: Education Austin hosts rally demanding higher pay for AISD teachers, staff

“The Board is proud and excited to continue offering a competitive salary. This raise demonstrates our appreciation for all of the work that our staff and teachers do for our students and families while remaining fiscally responsible,” said Board President Rebecca A. Birch. 

In an advisory, district officials touted their $500 monthly healthcare contribution and significant stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including $7,000 for bilingual teachers, $3,000 for secondary science and math teachers, and $3,000 for Special Education Teachers. 

A job fair for Del Valle ISD is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center located at 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle TX, 78617.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Shelter-in-place as individual in Round Rock 'actively shooting at police'

Austin FC and Academy surprise two moms with $1,000 shopping sprees

Travis County judge arrested over drunk driving, records say

More Videos

In Other News

Round Rock ISD again considering salary increases